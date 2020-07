Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

1st floor, end unit features three bedrooms & two bathrooms with 1456 square feet of living space, spacious kitchen, large dining/family room, laundry closet and patio with additional storage. Condo is a located right next to clubhouse with beautiful pool and tennis courts.The Boxwood at Baymeadows is an established, well-maintained community that has easy access to the city, shopping, dining and entertainment.