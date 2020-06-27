4903 APACHE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is an awesome rental in highly desirable neighborhood of Ortega. Minutes to NAS, downtown, Avondale/Riverside. Open floor plan has entry area to be used for many different purposes: living, office, casual dining, music, games. The back family room is huge with one end in front of the fireplace and the other end could be used for TV or game end. French doors run along the back of this room and open to a nice back yard. The kitchen has pass-thru to the family room while easily open to the front area and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms. 2 baths. No covered parking, but it is off the street and right next to the french doors. Security deposit of $1500. Tenant responsible for the yard or can pay additional $200 month for yard service currently being used. Available now.Pets upon approval.