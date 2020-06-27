All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

4903 APACHE AVE

4903 Apache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4903 Apache Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
This is an awesome rental in highly desirable neighborhood of Ortega. Minutes to NAS, downtown, Avondale/Riverside. Open floor plan has entry area to be used for many different purposes: living, office, casual dining, music, games. The back family room is huge with one end in front of the fireplace and the other end could be used for TV or game end. French doors run along the back of this room and open to a nice back yard. The kitchen has pass-thru to the family room while easily open to the front area and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms. 2 baths. No covered parking, but it is off the street and right next to the french doors. Security deposit of $1500. Tenant responsible for the yard or can pay additional $200 month for yard service currently being used. Available now.Pets upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 APACHE AVE have any available units?
4903 APACHE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 APACHE AVE have?
Some of 4903 APACHE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 APACHE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4903 APACHE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 APACHE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 APACHE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4903 APACHE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4903 APACHE AVE offers parking.
Does 4903 APACHE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 APACHE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 APACHE AVE have a pool?
No, 4903 APACHE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4903 APACHE AVE have accessible units?
No, 4903 APACHE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 APACHE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 APACHE AVE has units with dishwashers.
