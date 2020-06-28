All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4810 PLAYPEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4810 PLAYPEN DR
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

4810 PLAYPEN DR

4810 Playpen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4810 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 PLAYPEN DR have any available units?
4810 PLAYPEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4810 PLAYPEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
4810 PLAYPEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 PLAYPEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 4810 PLAYPEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4810 PLAYPEN DR offer parking?
No, 4810 PLAYPEN DR does not offer parking.
Does 4810 PLAYPEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 PLAYPEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 PLAYPEN DR have a pool?
No, 4810 PLAYPEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 4810 PLAYPEN DR have accessible units?
No, 4810 PLAYPEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 PLAYPEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 PLAYPEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 PLAYPEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 PLAYPEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia