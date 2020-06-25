All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4734 Playpen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4734 Playpen Dr
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

4734 Playpen Dr

4734 Playpen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4734 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/2.5 TOWN HOME With GARAGE!!!! - Convenient to everything in Jacksonville sits a small community that offers house like benefits without the yard work!!!
This 2/2.5 offers a huge living room/dining room combo with breakfast bar. The flooring downstairs is a cozy yet modern wood like vinyl plank & fresh paint. Guest 1/2 bath is also located downstairs & nicely sized bedrooms are situated upstairs with their OWN bathrooms and tons of light.
The best feature is the private one car garage where you are free to store you car or use as additional storage space.
Call today for your tour this wont last.

(RLNE5318386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Playpen Dr have any available units?
4734 Playpen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4734 Playpen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Playpen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Playpen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4734 Playpen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4734 Playpen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4734 Playpen Dr offers parking.
Does 4734 Playpen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 Playpen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Playpen Dr have a pool?
No, 4734 Playpen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4734 Playpen Dr have accessible units?
No, 4734 Playpen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Playpen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4734 Playpen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4734 Playpen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4734 Playpen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia