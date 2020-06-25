4734 Playpen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

2/2.5 TOWN HOME With GARAGE!!!! - Convenient to everything in Jacksonville sits a small community that offers house like benefits without the yard work!!!

This 2/2.5 offers a huge living room/dining room combo with breakfast bar. The flooring downstairs is a cozy yet modern wood like vinyl plank & fresh paint. Guest 1/2 bath is also located downstairs & nicely sized bedrooms are situated upstairs with their OWN bathrooms and tons of light.

The best feature is the private one car garage where you are free to store you car or use as additional storage space.

Call today for your tour this wont last.



(RLNE5318386)