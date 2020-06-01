All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

4732 Timuquana Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Move-in ready bright and spacious single family home located just east of the Ortega River. Great central location to major Jacksonville roadways and local shopping. Only minutes from NAS JAX. Recently renovated and updated.

Features:
- Driveway
- Hardwood Flooring
- Updated Kitchen
- Back Patio
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Additional fees:
- Keyless Smart lock - $7.50
- Liability to Landlord insurance - $9.50
- Filter EZ - $20

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $999, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Timuquana Road have any available units?
4732 Timuquana Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 Timuquana Road have?
Some of 4732 Timuquana Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Timuquana Road currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Timuquana Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Timuquana Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4732 Timuquana Road is pet friendly.
Does 4732 Timuquana Road offer parking?
No, 4732 Timuquana Road does not offer parking.
Does 4732 Timuquana Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 Timuquana Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Timuquana Road have a pool?
No, 4732 Timuquana Road does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Timuquana Road have accessible units?
No, 4732 Timuquana Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Timuquana Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 Timuquana Road does not have units with dishwashers.
