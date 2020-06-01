4732 Timuquana Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated key fob access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Move-in ready bright and spacious single family home located just east of the Ortega River. Great central location to major Jacksonville roadways and local shopping. Only minutes from NAS JAX. Recently renovated and updated.



Features:

- Driveway

- Hardwood Flooring

- Updated Kitchen

- Back Patio

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Additional fees:

- Keyless Smart lock - $7.50

- Liability to Landlord insurance - $9.50

- Filter EZ - $20



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $999, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.