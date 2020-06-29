All apartments in Jacksonville
4732 Manchester Road

4732 Manchester Road · No Longer Available
Location

4732 Manchester Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Manchester Road have any available units?
4732 Manchester Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4732 Manchester Road currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Manchester Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Manchester Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4732 Manchester Road is pet friendly.
Does 4732 Manchester Road offer parking?
No, 4732 Manchester Road does not offer parking.
Does 4732 Manchester Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 Manchester Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Manchester Road have a pool?
Yes, 4732 Manchester Road has a pool.
Does 4732 Manchester Road have accessible units?
No, 4732 Manchester Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Manchester Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 Manchester Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4732 Manchester Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4732 Manchester Road does not have units with air conditioning.
