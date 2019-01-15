4655 TREVI DR

Amenities
Beautiful, open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Newer carpeting in bedrooms. Very large living, dining area with stone fireplace, skylights. Well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Pantry closet. Laminate flooring. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and recently updated master bath with shower. Secondary bedrooms with large closets and plenty of room. Screened patio and room for grilling and relaxing large rear yard. Playset and trees complement backyard. Located steps away from post office and only a short drive to major interstates, schools, churches, shopping.