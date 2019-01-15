All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4655 TREVI DR
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

4655 TREVI DR

4655 Trevi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4655 Trevi Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Newer carpeting in bedrooms. Very large living, dining area with stone fireplace, skylights. Well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Pantry closet. Laminate flooring. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and recently updated master bath with shower. Secondary bedrooms with large closets and plenty of room. Screened patio and room for grilling and relaxing large rear yard. Playset and trees complement backyard. Located steps away from post office and only a short drive to major interstates, schools, churches, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 TREVI DR have any available units?
4655 TREVI DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4655 TREVI DR have?
Some of 4655 TREVI DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 TREVI DR currently offering any rent specials?
4655 TREVI DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 TREVI DR pet-friendly?
No, 4655 TREVI DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4655 TREVI DR offer parking?
Yes, 4655 TREVI DR offers parking.
Does 4655 TREVI DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4655 TREVI DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 TREVI DR have a pool?
No, 4655 TREVI DR does not have a pool.
Does 4655 TREVI DR have accessible units?
No, 4655 TREVI DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 TREVI DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4655 TREVI DR has units with dishwashers.
