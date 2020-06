Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ORTEGA HOME FOR RENT. From 5Points - Riverside Avenue North right onto McDuff Ave left on Roosevelt Blvd right on Verona Ave left on Water Oak Lane turn left again to stay on Water Oak Lane tun right on Tanbark Rd. 3BR, 2.5BA, living room, family room, dining room, bonus room, kitchen (R/R), CHA, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, fireplace, 1700sf, shed, huge fenced in backyard with fire pit. $1595 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF, available now. (AVnslb pm TK)