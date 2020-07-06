463 PORTOBELLO DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 4 bedroom, all stucco home with formal living and dining area and a huge family room. Split bedrooms with a nice size master bedroom featuring separate tub/shower and dual sinks make this home the right size for anyone. There is a breakfast area, utility room and two car garage. Close to I-10 and I-295, you are just a short commute to downtown Jacksonville, great medical facilities like Baptist, St. Vincent's and Wolfson's, including all the big box stores like Home Depot, Lowes, Publix and Walmart. You are also convenient to both Jacksonville Naval Air Station and Cecil Field.