4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR

5 bedroom brick home in a beautiful Fort Caroline neighborhood with tree lined streets. This home offers 2 master suites and would make a great multi-generational family home! Features include remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new roof, fresh paint and separate well for irrigation system! Enjoy the private fully fenced back yard from your large screened in patio. Just minutes to the beach, Hannah Park, public boat dock and Ed Austin park with baseball, basketball, hiking, bike trails just to name a few!