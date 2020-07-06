All apartments in Jacksonville
4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR
4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR

4627 Charles Bennett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Charles Bennett Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
St. Johns Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
basketball court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
5 bedroom brick home in a beautiful Fort Caroline neighborhood with tree lined streets. This home offers 2 master suites and would make a great multi-generational family home! Features include remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new roof, fresh paint and separate well for irrigation system! Enjoy the private fully fenced back yard from your large screened in patio. Just minutes to the beach, Hannah Park, public boat dock and Ed Austin park with baseball, basketball, hiking, bike trails just to name a few!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR have any available units?
4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR have?
Some of 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR currently offering any rent specials?
4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR pet-friendly?
No, 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR offer parking?
Yes, 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR offers parking.
Does 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR have a pool?
No, 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR does not have a pool.
Does 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR have accessible units?
No, 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4627 CHARLES BENNETT DR has units with dishwashers.

