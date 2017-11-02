4622 Redwood Avenue

Amenities

Super Charming-San Marco 2/2 Bungalow-Available Now! - Come view this beautiful bungalow today!



This 2 bed 2 bathroom home features a wood burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, huge master walk-in closet, fully fenced in yard, sun porch, updated kitchen and bathrooms!! Includes a one car garage complete with washer/dryer and room for extra storage! Pet friendly with owner approval/30lb. limit and $300 NON-refundable pet fee. Lawn and Pest control are provided with rent.



Rent: $1,425 + $10 Admin Fee= $1435Total per month

Security Deposit: $1,425



CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING:



Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR

904-234-9696



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

www.CenterBeamRealEstate.com

904-234-9696



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.



