4622 Redwood Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

4622 Redwood Avenue

4622 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Redwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super Charming-San Marco 2/2 Bungalow-Available Now! - Come view this beautiful bungalow today!

This 2 bed 2 bathroom home features a wood burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, huge master walk-in closet, fully fenced in yard, sun porch, updated kitchen and bathrooms!! Includes a one car garage complete with washer/dryer and room for extra storage! Pet friendly with owner approval/30lb. limit and $300 NON-refundable pet fee. Lawn and Pest control are provided with rent.

Rent: $1,425 + $10 Admin Fee= $1435Total per month
Security Deposit: $1,425

CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING:

Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR
904-234-9696

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.CenterBeamRealEstate.com
904-234-9696

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.

(RLNE2554865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Redwood Avenue have any available units?
4622 Redwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 Redwood Avenue have?
Some of 4622 Redwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 Redwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Redwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Redwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 Redwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4622 Redwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4622 Redwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4622 Redwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 Redwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Redwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4622 Redwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4622 Redwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4622 Redwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Redwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 Redwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
