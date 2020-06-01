All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 455 W. 63rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
455 W. 63rd Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

455 W. 63rd Street

455 West 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

455 West 63rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Northside - 3/2 House - Nice 3/2 with one car garagewith privacy fenced back yard. Big living room, eat in kitchen equipped with all appliances, stove, fridge and dishwasher, big master bedroom with walk in closet, side porch, central heat and air. 0422 (This home will be vacant 5/31/19)

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.

95N, R on Edgewood, continue onto Tallulah, R on W 63rd

(RLNE4916431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 W. 63rd Street have any available units?
455 W. 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 W. 63rd Street have?
Some of 455 W. 63rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 W. 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
455 W. 63rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 W. 63rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 W. 63rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 455 W. 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 455 W. 63rd Street offers parking.
Does 455 W. 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 W. 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 W. 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 455 W. 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 455 W. 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 455 W. 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 455 W. 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 W. 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia