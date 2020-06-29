4540 BULL RUN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and spacious 4/2 with vaulted ceilings. Split bedrooms with walk in closets. Large eat-in kitchen that opens to large screened porch. There is a large detached garage in the back that is great for a workshop and has cabinets for storage.