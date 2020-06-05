All apartments in Jacksonville
4513 Glendas Meadow Dr

4513 Glendas Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4513 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31d9bee07d ---- Welcome home to this beautiful craftsman style home. Located on Jacksonville\'s Westside, this home has an ideal location- close to main highways, dining, entertainment and more. Feature 1648 sq ft, this home features an open floor plan, large kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space, gorgeous counter tops, new appliances, indoor laundry room w/ washer & dryer connections, attached garage and so much more. This home will rent quick, so call today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr have any available units?
4513 Glendas Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr have?
Some of 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Glendas Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4513 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

