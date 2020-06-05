4513 Glendas Meadow Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31d9bee07d ---- Welcome home to this beautiful craftsman style home. Located on Jacksonville\'s Westside, this home has an ideal location- close to main highways, dining, entertainment and more. Feature 1648 sq ft, this home features an open floor plan, large kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space, gorgeous counter tops, new appliances, indoor laundry room w/ washer & dryer connections, attached garage and so much more. This home will rent quick, so call today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.