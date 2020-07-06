4482 CONGRESSIONAL DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center as well as the new Top Golf Venue!This stunning townhome has 2,142 sq. ft. of living space. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs with a walk-in shower. On the second level you have a large open kitchen. Nice stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and white cabinets! There is a half bathroom, large living room with wood floors and a patio off of the kitchen overlooking the preserve! Spacious living room with corner fireplace. The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms!