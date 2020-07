Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home with a large private yard, new laminate floors, new carpet, and remodeled bathrooms. This 3 bed, 2 bath also has a bonus room with closet space so it could be used as a possible 4th bedroom. Priced perfectly with lots of added features. No Pets - will be considered for this home that is available immediately. Located convenient to I-295, NAS, schools and shopping.