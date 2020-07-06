4429 Iroquois Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming and Spacious updated home in the heart of Ortega. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, very open living and dining floor plan with fireplace and built in book shelves, beautiful wood and tile floors throughout, Great kitchen with breakfast room with french doors that open up to a deck for entertaining and a spacious back yard, family room, laundry room with storage and a master bedroom with master bath. Conveniently located for easy access to NAS, Downtown, and with the Riverside - Avondale areas with their many great restaurants and shops . Non aggressive pets will be considered for the home that is available June 1st, 2020.