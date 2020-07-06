All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4429 Iroquois Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4429 Iroquois Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 PM

4429 Iroquois Avenue

4429 Iroquois Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4429 Iroquois Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming and Spacious updated home in the heart of Ortega. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, very open living and dining floor plan with fireplace and built in book shelves, beautiful wood and tile floors throughout, Great kitchen with breakfast room with french doors that open up to a deck for entertaining and a spacious back yard, family room, laundry room with storage and a master bedroom with master bath. Conveniently located for easy access to NAS, Downtown, and with the Riverside - Avondale areas with their many great restaurants and shops . Non aggressive pets will be considered for the home that is available June 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Iroquois Avenue have any available units?
4429 Iroquois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Iroquois Avenue have?
Some of 4429 Iroquois Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Iroquois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Iroquois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Iroquois Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 Iroquois Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4429 Iroquois Avenue offer parking?
No, 4429 Iroquois Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Iroquois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Iroquois Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Iroquois Avenue have a pool?
No, 4429 Iroquois Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Iroquois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4429 Iroquois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Iroquois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Iroquois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia