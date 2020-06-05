4423 ELLIPSE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Immaculate town home updated to perfection and located in desirable area. Ground floor has inviting foyer including a suite with full bath and private patio. 2nd floor has open floor plan of large dining and living area with half bath and fireplace. Fully eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, 42'' cabinets and a private deck overlooking private preserve. 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms and a full bath in addition to the master suite/full bath. Community features community pool, clubhouse, newly renovated exercise facilities. Walking distance to Top Golf, St. John's Town Center, convenient to shopping, dining, UNF and minutes from beaches. Call today for a private viewing!