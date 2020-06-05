All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4423 ELLIPSE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4423 ELLIPSE DR
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:10 PM

4423 ELLIPSE DR

4423 Ellipse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4423 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Immaculate town home updated to perfection and located in desirable area. Ground floor has inviting foyer including a suite with full bath and private patio. 2nd floor has open floor plan of large dining and living area with half bath and fireplace. Fully eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, 42'' cabinets and a private deck overlooking private preserve. 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms and a full bath in addition to the master suite/full bath. Community features community pool, clubhouse, newly renovated exercise facilities. Walking distance to Top Golf, St. John's Town Center, convenient to shopping, dining, UNF and minutes from beaches. Call today for a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 ELLIPSE DR have any available units?
4423 ELLIPSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 ELLIPSE DR have?
Some of 4423 ELLIPSE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 ELLIPSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4423 ELLIPSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 ELLIPSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4423 ELLIPSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4423 ELLIPSE DR offer parking?
No, 4423 ELLIPSE DR does not offer parking.
Does 4423 ELLIPSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 ELLIPSE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 ELLIPSE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4423 ELLIPSE DR has a pool.
Does 4423 ELLIPSE DR have accessible units?
No, 4423 ELLIPSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 ELLIPSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4423 ELLIPSE DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia