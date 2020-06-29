All apartments in Jacksonville
4407 WINDERGATE DR
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

4407 WINDERGATE DR

4407 Windergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4407 Windergate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute villa in the heart of Mandarin off of Old St Augustine Rd in the Townhomes at Windergate! This villa is an end unit with a fenced in yard and shed for extra storage. This home features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. There is no carpet in the entire home. The living room has laminate wood floors throughout and a wood burning fireplace! Both bedrooms have tile flooring. There is a nice sized enclosed Florida room off the back of the villa! There are two parking spaces for the home directly in front of the unit! W/D connections only!Please call today for more information and to schedule a showing!Pets are permitted with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.25lbs max weight

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 WINDERGATE DR have any available units?
4407 WINDERGATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 WINDERGATE DR have?
Some of 4407 WINDERGATE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 WINDERGATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4407 WINDERGATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 WINDERGATE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 WINDERGATE DR is pet friendly.
Does 4407 WINDERGATE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4407 WINDERGATE DR offers parking.
Does 4407 WINDERGATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 WINDERGATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 WINDERGATE DR have a pool?
No, 4407 WINDERGATE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4407 WINDERGATE DR have accessible units?
No, 4407 WINDERGATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 WINDERGATE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 WINDERGATE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
