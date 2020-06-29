4407 WINDERGATE DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute villa in the heart of Mandarin off of Old St Augustine Rd in the Townhomes at Windergate! This villa is an end unit with a fenced in yard and shed for extra storage. This home features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. There is no carpet in the entire home. The living room has laminate wood floors throughout and a wood burning fireplace! Both bedrooms have tile flooring. There is a nice sized enclosed Florida room off the back of the villa! There are two parking spaces for the home directly in front of the unit! W/D connections only!Please call today for more information and to schedule a showing!Pets are permitted with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.25lbs max weight