4349 Irvington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY in St Johns Park!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been beautifully renovated, and will not disappoint. A very tasteful renovation has been done that includes modern upgrades, while preserving the home's historic details. Includes lawn service, pest control, washer/dryer, full stainless steel appliance package, living room, dining room, sun room with built-ins, master suite with office/bonus space, laundry room, hardwood floors, fenced yard with fire pit and large beautiful paver patio, 1 1/2 car garage, and central heat & AC, meticulously maintained lawn.



Location is perfect for shopping, restaurants, commuting on I10 or I295, hospitals and NAS.



Rental homes of this quality are simply not in abundance.



Call today before you miss out!