Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

4349 Irvington Avenue

4349 Irvington Avenue
Location

4349 Irvington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RARE OPPORTUNITY in St Johns Park!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been beautifully renovated, and will not disappoint. A very tasteful renovation has been done that includes modern upgrades, while preserving the home's historic details. Includes lawn service, pest control, washer/dryer, full stainless steel appliance package, living room, dining room, sun room with built-ins, master suite with office/bonus space, laundry room, hardwood floors, fenced yard with fire pit and large beautiful paver patio, 1 1/2 car garage, and central heat & AC, meticulously maintained lawn.

Location is perfect for shopping, restaurants, commuting on I10 or I295, hospitals and NAS.

Rental homes of this quality are simply not in abundance.

Call today before you miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4349 Irvington Avenue have any available units?
4349 Irvington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4349 Irvington Avenue have?
Some of 4349 Irvington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4349 Irvington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4349 Irvington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 Irvington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4349 Irvington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4349 Irvington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4349 Irvington Avenue offers parking.
Does 4349 Irvington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4349 Irvington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 Irvington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4349 Irvington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4349 Irvington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4349 Irvington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 Irvington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4349 Irvington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

