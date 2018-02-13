4334 Melrose Avenue

Amenities
Located in the quiet Fairfax neighborhood this bottom floor unit is spacious and full of charm. With off street parking and onsite laundry.
Features:
- Onsite Laundry
- Large Lot
- Publix Grocery Store
- Shops of Avondale
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.