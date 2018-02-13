All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4334 Melrose Avenue
4334 Melrose Avenue

4334 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4334 Melrose Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the quiet Fairfax neighborhood this bottom floor unit is spacious and full of charm. With off street parking and onsite laundry.

Features:
- Onsite Laundry
- Large Lot
- Publix Grocery Store
- Shops of Avondale

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
4334 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4334 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Melrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4334 Melrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4334 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4334 Melrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 4334 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 Melrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 4334 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4334 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4334 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4334 Melrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4334 Melrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4334 Melrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

