VENETIA/ORTEGA HOME FOR RENT. From Downtown take I-95 to I-10 West, to south on Roosevelt Blvd (HWY 17), to East( left ) on Timuquana to home on the left-- 4 bedroom, 2 bath, family room, dining room, kitchen, (R/R/DW/MW) CHA, washer/dryer, wood and tile flooring , may consider pets, no smoking , fenced backyard, $1900 sec dep, 1913 square footage, ( VANefar ) sh/fm pm Available Now