Amenities
4249 Highwood Dr Available 08/01/19 - Great 3 bedroom town home available for rent in Ironwood, a gated community with clubhouse & community pool!!
This home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, walk in closets, security system, a screen enclosed patio, & lawn care, as well as exterior pest control, are included with rent.
*HOA permits 2 cars MAX per unit, tenants are not allowed to park in visitor parking*
AREA: SOUTHSIDE
3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHROOMS
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator (w/ icemaker {as is} & water dispenser), Dishwasher, Microwave, & Disposal.
LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ Washer & Dryer included!! (as is)
FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 1 Car Garage.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $55 per adult!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now!
LEASE TERM: 12 months
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5039296)