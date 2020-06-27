Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

4249 Highwood Dr Available 08/01/19 - Great 3 bedroom town home available for rent in Ironwood, a gated community with clubhouse & community pool!!



This home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, walk in closets, security system, a screen enclosed patio, & lawn care, as well as exterior pest control, are included with rent.



*HOA permits 2 cars MAX per unit, tenants are not allowed to park in visitor parking*



AREA: SOUTHSIDE

3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHROOMS

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator (w/ icemaker {as is} & water dispenser), Dishwasher, Microwave, & Disposal.

LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ Washer & Dryer included!! (as is)

FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo.

HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.

PARKING: 1 Car Garage.



Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $55 per adult!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now!

LEASE TERM: 12 months



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5039296)