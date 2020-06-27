All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4249 Highwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4249 Highwood Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

4249 Highwood Dr

4249 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4249 Highwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
4249 Highwood Dr Available 08/01/19 - Great 3 bedroom town home available for rent in Ironwood, a gated community with clubhouse & community pool!!

This home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, walk in closets, security system, a screen enclosed patio, & lawn care, as well as exterior pest control, are included with rent.

*HOA permits 2 cars MAX per unit, tenants are not allowed to park in visitor parking*

AREA: SOUTHSIDE
3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHROOMS
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator (w/ icemaker {as is} & water dispenser), Dishwasher, Microwave, & Disposal.
LAUNDRY: Closet laundry w/ Washer & Dryer included!! (as is)
FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 1 Car Garage.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $55 per adult!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Now!
LEASE TERM: 12 months

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5039296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 Highwood Dr have any available units?
4249 Highwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 Highwood Dr have?
Some of 4249 Highwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 Highwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4249 Highwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 Highwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4249 Highwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4249 Highwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4249 Highwood Dr offers parking.
Does 4249 Highwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4249 Highwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 Highwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4249 Highwood Dr has a pool.
Does 4249 Highwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4249 Highwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 Highwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4249 Highwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia