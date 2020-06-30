All apartments in Jacksonville
4248 Beauregard Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:35 PM

4248 Beauregard Court

4248 Beauregard Court · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Beauregard Court, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details, like a spacious lanai and vaulted ceilings! Some designer features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and wood look flooring! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and ample crisp white cabinetry, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Beauregard Court have any available units?
4248 Beauregard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4248 Beauregard Court currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Beauregard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Beauregard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4248 Beauregard Court is pet friendly.
Does 4248 Beauregard Court offer parking?
No, 4248 Beauregard Court does not offer parking.
Does 4248 Beauregard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Beauregard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Beauregard Court have a pool?
Yes, 4248 Beauregard Court has a pool.
Does 4248 Beauregard Court have accessible units?
No, 4248 Beauregard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Beauregard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Beauregard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 Beauregard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 Beauregard Court does not have units with air conditioning.

