All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4243 Sharbeth Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4243 Sharbeth Drive East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4243 Sharbeth Drive East

4243 Sharbeth Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4243 Sharbeth Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 Sharbeth Drive East have any available units?
4243 Sharbeth Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4243 Sharbeth Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
4243 Sharbeth Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 Sharbeth Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4243 Sharbeth Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 4243 Sharbeth Drive East offer parking?
No, 4243 Sharbeth Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 4243 Sharbeth Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 Sharbeth Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 Sharbeth Drive East have a pool?
No, 4243 Sharbeth Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 4243 Sharbeth Drive East have accessible units?
No, 4243 Sharbeth Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 Sharbeth Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4243 Sharbeth Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4243 Sharbeth Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4243 Sharbeth Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia