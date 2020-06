Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home comes with 1520 SqFt of living space!! Large open floor plan, spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet spaces. Bedrooms are large with great closets. Lots of storage! Home located in established neighborhood with easy access to I-295, I-95, Airport, River City Market Place, Library and more. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.