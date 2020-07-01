All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4221 San Bernado Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

4221 San Bernado Drive

4221 San Bernado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4221 San Bernado Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4221 San Bernado Drive Available 03/16/20 Amazing Find! Come See Your New Home! - Available Mid-March!

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house ready for you to call home! Located in the heart of Jacksonville, but hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city. Quiet family friendly neighborhood in Mandarin.

Huge backyard great for children and pets to run and play. Spacious living room perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Beautiful kitchen with updated appliances, perfect for making home cooked meals and holiday family feasts!

Short commute to Downtown, NAS JAX, Avenues Mall and just moments away from San Marco. Spend your days shopping and dining at hundreds of local shops/restaurants. Only 20 minutes from the Beach, enjoy the Florida Sun and toes in the sand!

Call today to see your new home!

(904) 677-3100

Apply at this link: https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE4412794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 San Bernado Drive have any available units?
4221 San Bernado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4221 San Bernado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4221 San Bernado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 San Bernado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 San Bernado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4221 San Bernado Drive offer parking?
No, 4221 San Bernado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4221 San Bernado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 San Bernado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 San Bernado Drive have a pool?
No, 4221 San Bernado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4221 San Bernado Drive have accessible units?
No, 4221 San Bernado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 San Bernado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 San Bernado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 San Bernado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 San Bernado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

