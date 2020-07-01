Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4221 San Bernado Drive Available 03/16/20 Amazing Find! Come See Your New Home! - Available Mid-March!



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house ready for you to call home! Located in the heart of Jacksonville, but hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city. Quiet family friendly neighborhood in Mandarin.



Huge backyard great for children and pets to run and play. Spacious living room perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Beautiful kitchen with updated appliances, perfect for making home cooked meals and holiday family feasts!



Short commute to Downtown, NAS JAX, Avenues Mall and just moments away from San Marco. Spend your days shopping and dining at hundreds of local shops/restaurants. Only 20 minutes from the Beach, enjoy the Florida Sun and toes in the sand!



Call today to see your new home!



(904) 677-3100



Apply at this link: https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals



(RLNE4412794)