All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4215 Polo Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4215 Polo Court
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4215 Polo Court

4215 Polo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4215 Polo Court, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Charter Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Town Home Waiting For you - Come see your new home today!

This beautiful home is located in the heart of Jacksonville and has a private gated entry way.

The cozy kitchen features a wrap around island bar, perfect to use as a breakfast nook.

The dining room is perfect for large family meals, or just relaxing and reading the paper in the morning.

Both bedrooms are located upstairs, and the Half bathroom is located downstairs and perfect for guests, or if you just don't want to make the trip upstairs!

This unique layout provides a loft view to the rooms upstairs.

Huge Living Room with Fireplace! It does not get cold in Florida often, but roasting marshmallows is always a blast!

Bonus!!!! Huge enclosed patio/sun room.

(RLNE4775839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Polo Court have any available units?
4215 Polo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4215 Polo Court currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Polo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Polo Court pet-friendly?
No, 4215 Polo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4215 Polo Court offer parking?
No, 4215 Polo Court does not offer parking.
Does 4215 Polo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Polo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Polo Court have a pool?
No, 4215 Polo Court does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Polo Court have accessible units?
No, 4215 Polo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Polo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Polo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 Polo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 Polo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia