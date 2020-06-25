4215 Polo Court

Amenities

Beautiful Town Home Waiting For you - Come see your new home today!



This beautiful home is located in the heart of Jacksonville and has a private gated entry way.



The cozy kitchen features a wrap around island bar, perfect to use as a breakfast nook.



The dining room is perfect for large family meals, or just relaxing and reading the paper in the morning.



Both bedrooms are located upstairs, and the Half bathroom is located downstairs and perfect for guests, or if you just don't want to make the trip upstairs!



This unique layout provides a loft view to the rooms upstairs.



Huge Living Room with Fireplace! It does not get cold in Florida often, but roasting marshmallows is always a blast!



Bonus!!!! Huge enclosed patio/sun room.



(RLNE4775839)