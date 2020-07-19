4209 Ripken Circle E

Amenities

Beautiful 1881 sq ft 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout except for master bedroom. This home features kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, breakfast bar, breakfast nook and and opens to Great Room with fireplace -- perfect for entertaining. Over-sized Master Suite has bay window for sitting area. Master bathroom features 2 walk in closets, separate vanities, ceramic tile flooring, garden tub and separate shower. Dining room or office space opens to great room. Convenient half circle driveway for additional parking along with 2 car garage. Large screened in lanai that includes TV for your enjoyment. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced in back yard perfect for your pets to run around. Convenient to 9-A, Town Center Mall and dining. Experience the difference! 25 lb. pet limit and no college students. Owner pays for 2 lawn mows a month.