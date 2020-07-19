All apartments in Jacksonville
4209 Ripken Circle E

4209 Ripken Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Ripken Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 1881 sq ft 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout except for master bedroom. This home features kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, breakfast bar, breakfast nook and and opens to Great Room with fireplace -- perfect for entertaining. Over-sized Master Suite has bay window for sitting area. Master bathroom features 2 walk in closets, separate vanities, ceramic tile flooring, garden tub and separate shower. Dining room or office space opens to great room. Convenient half circle driveway for additional parking along with 2 car garage. Large screened in lanai that includes TV for your enjoyment. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced in back yard perfect for your pets to run around. Convenient to 9-A, Town Center Mall and dining. Experience the difference! 25 lb. pet limit and no college students. Owner pays for 2 lawn mows a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Ripken Circle E have any available units?
4209 Ripken Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Ripken Circle E have?
Some of 4209 Ripken Circle E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Ripken Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Ripken Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Ripken Circle E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 Ripken Circle E is pet friendly.
Does 4209 Ripken Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Ripken Circle E offers parking.
Does 4209 Ripken Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 Ripken Circle E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Ripken Circle E have a pool?
No, 4209 Ripken Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Ripken Circle E have accessible units?
No, 4209 Ripken Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Ripken Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Ripken Circle E has units with dishwashers.
