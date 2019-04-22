Amenities

4139 San Juan Avenue Available 11/04/19 New remodeled Cozy Home Near River - Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this cozy and newly renovated and styled Bungalow. This cozy 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home is the perfect location to relax and walk to the river with a coffee in hand. Only 2 minutes from Baker Park and the Ortega River bridge, Publix and dining and only 1 mile to the shoppes of Avondale.

If you like to cook then you will love the newly remodeled kitchen, complete with an open brick wall and open feel, floating shelves and deep cabinet space.

The living space is the center of the house. It is the area where you can enjoy your weekly tv show and decorate for the holidays - there is even enough space for a work desk.

The front foyer offers more storage space and also a private laundry area with w/d hook ups. (existing washer/dryer currently provided but will be the tenants responsibility if they become inoperable.)

We are pet friendly for one pet with proper records and a one time pet fee of $250.

This house also comes with a large fenced back yard and a relaxing open air front porch. Walking distance to the St. Johns River, Publix, Avondale and more! LAWN CARE PROVIDED BY OWNER.



$1,675/monthly rent for 1 year lease and an $1,800 security deposit. Available: Nov 4th, 2019.



Application fee: $55



Please Call or Text Chloe Today!

CALL: 904-521-0055 (Chloe')



(RLNE5218472)