All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4139 San Juan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4139 San Juan Avenue
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

4139 San Juan Avenue

4139 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4139 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4139 San Juan Avenue Available 11/04/19 New remodeled Cozy Home Near River - Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this cozy and newly renovated and styled Bungalow. This cozy 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home is the perfect location to relax and walk to the river with a coffee in hand. Only 2 minutes from Baker Park and the Ortega River bridge, Publix and dining and only 1 mile to the shoppes of Avondale.
If you like to cook then you will love the newly remodeled kitchen, complete with an open brick wall and open feel, floating shelves and deep cabinet space.
The living space is the center of the house. It is the area where you can enjoy your weekly tv show and decorate for the holidays - there is even enough space for a work desk.
The front foyer offers more storage space and also a private laundry area with w/d hook ups. (existing washer/dryer currently provided but will be the tenants responsibility if they become inoperable.)
We are pet friendly for one pet with proper records and a one time pet fee of $250.
This house also comes with a large fenced back yard and a relaxing open air front porch. Walking distance to the St. Johns River, Publix, Avondale and more! LAWN CARE PROVIDED BY OWNER.

$1,675/monthly rent for 1 year lease and an $1,800 security deposit. Available: Nov 4th, 2019.

Application fee: $55

Please Call or Text Chloe Today!
CALL: 904-521-0055 (Chloe')

(RLNE5218472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
4139 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4139 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 4139 San Juan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4139 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4139 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4139 San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4139 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 4139 San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4139 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4139 San Juan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4139 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4139 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4139 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4139 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia