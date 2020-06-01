All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:47 PM

4130 Woodley Creek Rd

4130 Woodley Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Woodley Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb008db099 ---- Come see this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! This home features arched doorways and vaulted ceilings, wood and carpet flooring, beautiful open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage,ceiling fans, master suite with tub and walk-in closet, screened back porch on beautiful lake! Don\'t miss this one!Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Woodley Creek Rd have any available units?
4130 Woodley Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Woodley Creek Rd have?
Some of 4130 Woodley Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Woodley Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Woodley Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Woodley Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 Woodley Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4130 Woodley Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 4130 Woodley Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4130 Woodley Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Woodley Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Woodley Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 4130 Woodley Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Woodley Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 4130 Woodley Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Woodley Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Woodley Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

