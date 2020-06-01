4130 Woodley Creek Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb008db099 ---- Come see this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! This home features arched doorways and vaulted ceilings, wood and carpet flooring, beautiful open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage,ceiling fans, master suite with tub and walk-in closet, screened back porch on beautiful lake! Don\'t miss this one!Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.