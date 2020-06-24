4115 Woodley Creek Rd

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent and ready for it's new family! This great property boasts 2,035 sq ft with a living/dining room combo, including a separate family room and high ceilings, there's an abundance of living space! Kitchen provides unique tile countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and eat in space. Huge bedrooms offer plenty of space to utilize. Grand en suite has a great walk in closet, dual sink vanity and garden tub. The screened in back porch overlooks the private back yard, backing up to a nature preserve and is partially fenced. This layout is perfect for entertaining and enjoying your privacy. Schedule your private tour today! Pets under 40 lbs considered with non-refundable pet fee and pet rent. 2 max. Resident benefit package: $14.25/mo