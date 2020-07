Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Rare opportunity to live in a historic apartment building in Downtown. This nicely renovated apartment features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room, and a large bonus room for home office/gym. Includes washer/dryer, glass top stove, fridge, ceramic and hardwoods (no carpet), central heat & AC, concrete counter tops with marble backsplash.



If you are looking to be in heart of the city, this is a must see!