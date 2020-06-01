4038 Lionheart Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

** COMING SOON ** This beautiful 2100 sqft townhouse is in the gated community of Ironwood. As an end unit- it has a two car garage, screened in back porch, walk-in closets, modern kitchen (fully equipped), a breakfast area, dining room, gorgeous hardwood floors & neutral paint scheme throughout. The oversize, joined master bedroom and bath feature a walk-in closet, his and her faucets, a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The two other bedrooms on the second floor feature spacious floor plans and walk-in closets. A fourth bedroom can be used as a study located on the first floor. The Ironwood community features a luxurious community pool, community center, and gym. Don't miss out! Resident Benefit Package: $18.0/month

Renter's insurance required.