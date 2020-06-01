All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4038 Lionheart Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4038 Lionheart Dr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

4038 Lionheart Dr

4038 Lionheart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4038 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
** COMING SOON ** This beautiful 2100 sqft townhouse is in the gated community of Ironwood. As an end unit- it has a two car garage, screened in back porch, walk-in closets, modern kitchen (fully equipped), a breakfast area, dining room, gorgeous hardwood floors & neutral paint scheme throughout. The oversize, joined master bedroom and bath feature a walk-in closet, his and her faucets, a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The two other bedrooms on the second floor feature spacious floor plans and walk-in closets. A fourth bedroom can be used as a study located on the first floor. The Ironwood community features a luxurious community pool, community center, and gym. Don't miss out! Resident Benefit Package: $18.0/month
Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 Lionheart Dr have any available units?
4038 Lionheart Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4038 Lionheart Dr have?
Some of 4038 Lionheart Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 Lionheart Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4038 Lionheart Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 Lionheart Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4038 Lionheart Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4038 Lionheart Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4038 Lionheart Dr offers parking.
Does 4038 Lionheart Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4038 Lionheart Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 Lionheart Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4038 Lionheart Dr has a pool.
Does 4038 Lionheart Dr have accessible units?
No, 4038 Lionheart Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 Lionheart Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4038 Lionheart Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia