Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:47 PM

4020 North Davis Street

4020 North Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4020 North Davis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139135

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on the Northside was just renovated, features include updated wood-style flooring, living and dining areas.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Tile in wet areas,Large backyard,Blinds,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 North Davis Street have any available units?
4020 North Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 North Davis Street have?
Some of 4020 North Davis Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 North Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4020 North Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 North Davis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 North Davis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4020 North Davis Street offer parking?
No, 4020 North Davis Street does not offer parking.
Does 4020 North Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 North Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 North Davis Street have a pool?
No, 4020 North Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4020 North Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 4020 North Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 North Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 North Davis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

