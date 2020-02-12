All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:49 AM

4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN

4008 Cedar Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Cedar Bluff Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cute rental in Cedar Glen! From the neighborhood you can walk into Sheffield Park or even over to New Berlin Elementary School. This well maintain ranch style home offers an open concept living room, kitchen and dining room. Flat screen TV already mounted on the wall in the living room! Great sized prep island in the kitchen! Bedrooms are spacious with amble closet space. Laundry is inside the home. Master bedroom features a bay window that overlooks the large back yard and lake! Landlords pay for landscaping service and pest control. Community offers a pool and lots of sidewalks for walks. A must see home for any family! Great area, close to Mayport NS, NAS Jax and even Kingsbay. Rivercity Marketplace near by with plenty of shopping and dining options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN have any available units?
4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN have?
Some of 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN currently offering any rent specials?
4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN pet-friendly?
No, 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN offer parking?
Yes, 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN offers parking.
Does 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN have a pool?
Yes, 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN has a pool.
Does 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN have accessible units?
No, 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN has units with dishwashers.
