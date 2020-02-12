4008 CEDAR BLUFF LN

Amenities

Cute rental in Cedar Glen! From the neighborhood you can walk into Sheffield Park or even over to New Berlin Elementary School. This well maintain ranch style home offers an open concept living room, kitchen and dining room. Flat screen TV already mounted on the wall in the living room! Great sized prep island in the kitchen! Bedrooms are spacious with amble closet space. Laundry is inside the home. Master bedroom features a bay window that overlooks the large back yard and lake! Landlords pay for landscaping service and pest control. Community offers a pool and lots of sidewalks for walks. A must see home for any family! Great area, close to Mayport NS, NAS Jax and even Kingsbay. Rivercity Marketplace near by with plenty of shopping and dining options!