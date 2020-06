400 TROUT RIVER DR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

****GREAT VALUE FOR THIS FULLY REMODELED 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL HOME WITH VIEWS OF THE TROUT RIVER*** PLENTY OF SPACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS & 1 CAR GARAGE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS,LARGE KITCHEN CABINETS & FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE & OUTSIDE WITH LAMINATE FLOORS IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS & TILED FLOORS IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & BATHROOMS. FENCED CORNER LOT & NO HOA RESTRICTIONS. BEATIFUL VIEWS OF THE TROUT RIVER IN FRONT OF HOUSE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED MINUTES FROM I-95 & DOWNTONW. ALSO A SHORT DRIVE TO JAX AIRPORT, JACKSONVILLE ZOO & PORT OF JACKSONVILLE. PERFECT FOR A FAMILY LOOKING FOR MORE SPACE & PRIVACY. SEE ALL PICTURES.