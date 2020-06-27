3956 Highgate Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Spacious home for rent in Ironwood! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th, 2019**



Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Ironwood community. This home boasts over 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open floorplan. Kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances and tall 42' maple cabinets. Spacious master bedroom. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Separate formal dining and formal living rooms. Washer/dryer connections. Nice backyard with playground. The Ironwood community has a nice community pool and fitness center. Gated community.



Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



NO ROOMMATES PLEASE.



Small Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5044171)