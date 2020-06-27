All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3956 Highgate Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3956 Highgate Ct
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

3956 Highgate Ct

3956 Highgate Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3956 Highgate Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious home for rent in Ironwood! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th, 2019**

Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Ironwood community. This home boasts over 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open floorplan. Kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances and tall 42' maple cabinets. Spacious master bedroom. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Separate formal dining and formal living rooms. Washer/dryer connections. Nice backyard with playground. The Ironwood community has a nice community pool and fitness center. Gated community.

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

NO ROOMMATES PLEASE.

Small Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5044171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 Highgate Ct have any available units?
3956 Highgate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3956 Highgate Ct have?
Some of 3956 Highgate Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 Highgate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3956 Highgate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 Highgate Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3956 Highgate Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3956 Highgate Ct offer parking?
No, 3956 Highgate Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3956 Highgate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3956 Highgate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 Highgate Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3956 Highgate Ct has a pool.
Does 3956 Highgate Ct have accessible units?
No, 3956 Highgate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 Highgate Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3956 Highgate Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia