3938 Hammock Bluff Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated key fob access refrigerator

Now Available!!!! Single story 5 bedroom 3 bath. Open floorplan includes SS appliances + refrigerator, washer & dryer, and (3) pendant light pre-wires at kitchen island, upgraded Gourmet kitchen and white cabinet package, tile flooring throughout 1st floor. Triple sliding glass doors with hidden pocket door. Also included: Whole house blinds, garage door opener & keyless remote, and security system. Built w/ the Zip System moisture and air barrier. Also built w/ Advantech Subfloors on the 2nd floor.