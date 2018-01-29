All apartments in Jacksonville
3903 BOONE PARK AVE

3903 Boone Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Boone Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Historic home built in 1925! Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home in desirable Avondale. Main floor includes open kitchen with stainless appliances, white countertops and cabinets and plenty of space for cooking! Kitchen overlooks dining room and living room featuring wood burning fireplace and artistic archway. Two bedrooms and two full baths downstairs with separate side entry. Upstairs offers an owners retreat with large bedroom and waterfall/dual shower heads. Keypad entry, Nest thermostat, and security system provided! $250/pet non-refundable pet fee. Washer/dryer provided in as-is condition. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 BOONE PARK AVE have any available units?
3903 BOONE PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 BOONE PARK AVE have?
Some of 3903 BOONE PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 BOONE PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3903 BOONE PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 BOONE PARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3903 BOONE PARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3903 BOONE PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 3903 BOONE PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3903 BOONE PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3903 BOONE PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 BOONE PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 3903 BOONE PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3903 BOONE PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 3903 BOONE PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 BOONE PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 BOONE PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
