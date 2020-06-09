3838 ELOISE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable Rental Home Available Now- In Historic Riverside/Avondale! Only main house, is available to rent today-However, guest home behind main house w/separate entry, will become available to rent as well on April 1, 2020.Main home has 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths- interior has been remodeled. Open, bright & light -as you enter your walking into the main large open living room, Master bedroom is on the right, keep walking thru the living room and you enter the beautifully remodeled kitchen. Across from the kitchen you have bedrooms 2 & 3. 2nd full bath behind kitchen and across hallway from bedrooms 2 & 3. Large flex room situated at the back of home. Laundry connections & gas water heater are behind bi-fold doors in this flex room.