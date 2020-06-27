All apartments in Jacksonville
3758 Star Leaf Road W
3758 Star Leaf Road W

3758 Star Leaf Road North · No Longer Available
Location

3758 Star Leaf Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,502 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, October 18, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date

(RLNE5063605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3758 Star Leaf Road W have any available units?
3758 Star Leaf Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3758 Star Leaf Road W have?
Some of 3758 Star Leaf Road W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3758 Star Leaf Road W currently offering any rent specials?
3758 Star Leaf Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3758 Star Leaf Road W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3758 Star Leaf Road W is pet friendly.
Does 3758 Star Leaf Road W offer parking?
Yes, 3758 Star Leaf Road W offers parking.
Does 3758 Star Leaf Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3758 Star Leaf Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3758 Star Leaf Road W have a pool?
No, 3758 Star Leaf Road W does not have a pool.
Does 3758 Star Leaf Road W have accessible units?
No, 3758 Star Leaf Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 3758 Star Leaf Road W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3758 Star Leaf Road W has units with dishwashers.
