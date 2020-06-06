All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM

3684 HERSCHEL ST

3684 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3684 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3/2 craftsman style home in the heart of Avondale available first week of September! Hardwood floors and neutral paint throughout make this move in ready. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Beautifully upgraded bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy your evenings on the front porch or the backyard deck around the fire pit. Shed included for extra storage. Local stores and restaurants are just a walk away! Lawn service is included. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Non-smokers only, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3684 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
3684 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3684 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 3684 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3684 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
3684 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3684 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3684 HERSCHEL ST is pet friendly.
Does 3684 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 3684 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 3684 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3684 HERSCHEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3684 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 3684 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 3684 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 3684 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3684 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3684 HERSCHEL ST has units with dishwashers.
