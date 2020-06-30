All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

3637 OAK ST

3637 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
AVONDALE 2nd FLOOR NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Park Street west, left on Dancy Street, left on Oak Street to property on left. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room/dining room combo, newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (R/R), freshly painted, hardwood floors, CHA, approx 950 sf, washer/dryer in unit, covered off street parking, shared back patio area, two blocks from Shoppes of Avondale, $1350 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF, no smokers [AVNSLB lr] Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 OAK ST have any available units?
3637 OAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 OAK ST have?
Some of 3637 OAK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
3637 OAK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 OAK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 OAK ST is pet friendly.
Does 3637 OAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 3637 OAK ST offers parking.
Does 3637 OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 OAK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 OAK ST have a pool?
No, 3637 OAK ST does not have a pool.
Does 3637 OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 3637 OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 OAK ST does not have units with dishwashers.

