3637 OAK ST

AVONDALE 2nd FLOOR NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Park Street west, left on Dancy Street, left on Oak Street to property on left. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room/dining room combo, newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (R/R), freshly painted, hardwood floors, CHA, approx 950 sf, washer/dryer in unit, covered off street parking, shared back patio area, two blocks from Shoppes of Avondale, $1350 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF, no smokers [AVNSLB lr] Available now.