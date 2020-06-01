All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:14 PM

3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North

3629 Victoria Lakes Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

3629 Victoria Lakes Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Community pool, playground and walking trail

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Victoria Lakes neighborhood that features a large screened in patio with a wonderful pond view and nice size yard. This large house has plenty of space with high ceilings. The master suite features a private entrance that leads to the double walk in closets, the master bathroom suite, and good size master bedroom with very high ceilings. The master bedroom also features its own private door leading to the screened patio. A 3 car garage that also has a lot of extra storage space and a big indoor laundry room area. There is also a well on site for irrigation which will help keep your water bills down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North have any available units?
3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North have?
Some of 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North offers parking.
Does 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North has a pool.
Does 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North have accessible units?
No, 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
