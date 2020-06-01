3629 Victoria Lakes Drive North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Community pool, playground and walking trail



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Victoria Lakes neighborhood that features a large screened in patio with a wonderful pond view and nice size yard. This large house has plenty of space with high ceilings. The master suite features a private entrance that leads to the double walk in closets, the master bathroom suite, and good size master bedroom with very high ceilings. The master bedroom also features its own private door leading to the screened patio. A 3 car garage that also has a lot of extra storage space and a big indoor laundry room area. There is also a well on site for irrigation which will help keep your water bills down.