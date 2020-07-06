All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3621 Marianna Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3621 Marianna Road
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

3621 Marianna Road

3621 Marianna Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Jose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3621 Marianna Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Great and Quaint home in the San Jose area, near the river is ready for some renters!!!! - Cute, all brick home in an awesome location is ready for someone to call it home.
Attached garage, spacious/fenced in back yard, and patio! 3 bed 2 bath, hardwood floors, and a ton of natural light! Close to everything including the St John's River! Home has a fully fenced in back yard. Pets OK with approval. Rental price includes pest control and lawn service. This one won't last long, so come check it out while you can.

Call or Text TODAY to schedule a viewing with:

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5234225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Marianna Road have any available units?
3621 Marianna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Marianna Road have?
Some of 3621 Marianna Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Marianna Road currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Marianna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Marianna Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Marianna Road is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Marianna Road offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Marianna Road offers parking.
Does 3621 Marianna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Marianna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Marianna Road have a pool?
No, 3621 Marianna Road does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Marianna Road have accessible units?
No, 3621 Marianna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Marianna Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Marianna Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia