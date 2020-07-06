3621 Marianna Road

Amenities

This Great and Quaint home in the San Jose area, near the river is ready for some renters!!!! - Cute, all brick home in an awesome location is ready for someone to call it home.

Attached garage, spacious/fenced in back yard, and patio! 3 bed 2 bath, hardwood floors, and a ton of natural light! Close to everything including the St John's River! Home has a fully fenced in back yard. Pets OK with approval. Rental price includes pest control and lawn service. This one won't last long, so come check it out while you can.



Call or Text TODAY to schedule a viewing with:



Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



