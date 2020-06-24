All apartments in Jacksonville
3609 Dellwood Ave.

3609 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Adorable Bungalow in Murray Hill Coming March 2020 - Adorable Bungalow with Curb Appeal, Vintage Charm & Modern Updates! Sun-filled Living Area with Brick Mantled Fireplace, Beautiful Wood Floors throughout the living space with carpeted bedrooms. Dining Room with built-in bookcases, Kitchen features light cabinetry, full appliance package, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Newer windows add to the beauty of this home. A detached garage with a paved parking area. Imagine the fun you will have with Family & Friends Relaxing on the (New to be Installed) front porch or enjoying the backyard! Convenient location, close to Eclectic Riverside, Avondale, Downtown Jax, Parks & More!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3060229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Dellwood Ave. have any available units?
3609 Dellwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Dellwood Ave. have?
Some of 3609 Dellwood Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Dellwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Dellwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Dellwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Dellwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3609 Dellwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Dellwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 3609 Dellwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Dellwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Dellwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 3609 Dellwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Dellwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3609 Dellwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Dellwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Dellwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
