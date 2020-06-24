3609 Dellwood Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Bungalow in Murray Hill Coming March 2020 - Adorable Bungalow with Curb Appeal, Vintage Charm & Modern Updates! Sun-filled Living Area with Brick Mantled Fireplace, Beautiful Wood Floors throughout the living space with carpeted bedrooms. Dining Room with built-in bookcases, Kitchen features light cabinetry, full appliance package, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Newer windows add to the beauty of this home. A detached garage with a paved parking area. Imagine the fun you will have with Family & Friends Relaxing on the (New to be Installed) front porch or enjoying the backyard! Convenient location, close to Eclectic Riverside, Avondale, Downtown Jax, Parks & More!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3060229)