Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3607 Colebrooke Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

3607 Colebrooke Dr

3607 Colebrooke Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3607 Colebrooke Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b474a2708a ---- Come see this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features Fresh paint, Wood and tile flooring, tile showers, ceiling fans, fully fenced in back yard and MUCH MORE! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Colebrooke Dr have any available units?
3607 Colebrooke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3607 Colebrooke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Colebrooke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Colebrooke Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Colebrooke Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Colebrooke Dr offer parking?
No, 3607 Colebrooke Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3607 Colebrooke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Colebrooke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Colebrooke Dr have a pool?
No, 3607 Colebrooke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Colebrooke Dr have accessible units?
No, 3607 Colebrooke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Colebrooke Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Colebrooke Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 Colebrooke Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 Colebrooke Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

