Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

3591 KERNAN BLVD S

3591 Kernan Boulevard South · (904) 962-9062
Location

3591 Kernan Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Superior location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath luxury condo. Freshly painted, new flooring, new appliances new ceiling fans. Two large master bedrooms, open living room with built in entertainment/computer center. Master has shower with glass door and 2nd bath has tub. Nice screened in balcony overlooking sensational lake view. Located next to pool and gym. Washing machine and dryer included. Conveniently located and close to JTB, Beach Blvd, I-295, University of North Florida (UNF), FSCJ, St. Johns Town Center, Mayo Clinic and prime beaches! Gated community, clubhouse, exercise room and pool. MUST SEE!!! ***HOA & Water included in Rent!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3591 KERNAN BLVD S have any available units?
3591 KERNAN BLVD S has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3591 KERNAN BLVD S have?
Some of 3591 KERNAN BLVD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3591 KERNAN BLVD S currently offering any rent specials?
3591 KERNAN BLVD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3591 KERNAN BLVD S pet-friendly?
No, 3591 KERNAN BLVD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3591 KERNAN BLVD S offer parking?
No, 3591 KERNAN BLVD S does not offer parking.
Does 3591 KERNAN BLVD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3591 KERNAN BLVD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3591 KERNAN BLVD S have a pool?
Yes, 3591 KERNAN BLVD S has a pool.
Does 3591 KERNAN BLVD S have accessible units?
No, 3591 KERNAN BLVD S does not have accessible units.
Does 3591 KERNAN BLVD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3591 KERNAN BLVD S has units with dishwashers.
