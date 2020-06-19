3591 KERNAN BLVD S

Amenities

Superior location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath luxury condo. Freshly painted, new flooring, new appliances new ceiling fans. Two large master bedrooms, open living room with built in entertainment/computer center. Master has shower with glass door and 2nd bath has tub. Nice screened in balcony overlooking sensational lake view. Located next to pool and gym. Washing machine and dryer included. Conveniently located and close to JTB, Beach Blvd, I-295, University of North Florida (UNF), FSCJ, St. Johns Town Center, Mayo Clinic and prime beaches! Gated community, clubhouse, exercise room and pool. MUST SEE!!! ***HOA & Water included in Rent!***