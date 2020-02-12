3568 Boone Park Avenue

Amenities

Move in time for the holidays!!!! Coming available soon! Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment recently renovated with new cabinets, new fixtures, and granite countertops. Off Street Parking and personal outdoor space with a carport. Located in Avondale evenly split between South Kitchen & Spirits and Avondale shops on a quiet street. Great location to have great weekend fun, every weekend including Sunday Brunch! First, Last, and security deposit due to secure unit. Must pass criminal background and credit history check. Photos coming soon.