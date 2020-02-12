All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3568 Boone Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3568 Boone Park Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3568 Boone Park Avenue

3568 Boone Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3568 Boone Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Move in time for the holidays!!!! Coming available soon! Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment recently renovated with new cabinets, new fixtures, and granite countertops. Off Street Parking and personal outdoor space with a carport. Located in Avondale evenly split between South Kitchen & Spirits and Avondale shops on a quiet street. Great location to have great weekend fun, every weekend including Sunday Brunch! First, Last, and security deposit due to secure unit. Must pass criminal background and credit history check. Photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3568 Boone Park Avenue have any available units?
3568 Boone Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3568 Boone Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3568 Boone Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3568 Boone Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3568 Boone Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3568 Boone Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3568 Boone Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3568 Boone Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3568 Boone Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3568 Boone Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 3568 Boone Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3568 Boone Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3568 Boone Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3568 Boone Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3568 Boone Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3568 Boone Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3568 Boone Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia